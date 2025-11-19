AEW Full Gear 2021: Retro 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The "Four Pillars of AEW" thing hasn't really aged well has it? Jack Perry wanted to break away from being Jungle Boy but has since returned to partnering with Luchasaurus in the Jurassic Express. Sammy Guevara had multiple AEW TNT Championship reigns under his belt, beating Miro and Cody Rhodes along the way, but is now floating around Ring of Honor somewhere as no one wants to see his face on TV again. But after rewatching AEW Full Gear 2021, the match between MJF and Darby Allin made me remember why everyone was so excited for the future of the company.

The story of the match is simple. MJF is claiming to be better than everyone as usual, but he's now reminding everyone that he's also the best of the "Four Pillars." In fact, he is so good and so much better than everyone (and you know it) that he can beat Darby Allin, the man he was at least honest enough to admit was the second best pillar after him, with a side headlock takeover. Why that specific move? Because Darby is too emotional, too reckless, he can wrestle with all the guts and heart in the world but he doesn't use his head, which MJF does.

However, once the bell rang, Darby not only proved that he could wrestle with his head thanks to his amateur wrestling background, but he can actually take MJF into the deepest of waters and force him into the cheating ways that he's known for. Maxwell Jacob Friedman went into this one not wanting to use the Dynamite Diamond Ring, kick anyone in the groin, or make life more difficult for Bryce Remsburg than what it already is, but Darby was so good that Max had no choice but to turn to desperate measures.

What this match ends up becoming is a true showcase of just how good MJF and Darby Allin are, both together and as individuals. Even by the end of 2021, MJF was one of the most fully-formed characters in the company who was razor sharp on the microphone. His character work was so memorable that it overshadowed how good he was in the ring when he got the chance to lock in. Darby was already being pigeonholed as a kamikaze wrestler who will be crippled by the time he's 35, but when all of the wince-inducing spots are through coffins and glass are taken out of the equation, he is still a joy to watch. On a show with as much hype as AEW Full Gear 2021, MJF and Darby Allin had a lot of pressure on their shoulders opening the show, but they delivered and then some.

Written by Sam Palmer