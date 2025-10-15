AEW Double Or Nothing 2023: Retro 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I'll start this off by saying the last bit of the 21-Man Casino Battle Royal opener to Double or Nothing was really, really good and there were a lot of bright spots throughout the match, but on a show that was also overall pretty darn good, this match concept stuck out to me as strange. I wasn't a fan of it overall, and I was also surprised that Dave Meltzer gave such a WCW-coded concept an over four-star rating. The match was also for Orange Cassidy's International Championship, which just made it all a little too much.

I say that because for this battle royal, all competitors needed to first battle IN to the ring for the opportunity to compete and throw others over the top rope, a la the "reverse battle royal" days of WCW talent fighting to be the first few men to get inside the ring. While I'm well aware that the over-the-top-rope concept isn't owned by WWE or anything, and there are battle royals in probably every single independent promotion there is on Earth, the last portion of the match did feel a little like AEW's version of the Royal Rumble. While I love the Rumble, I would much rather watch a different concept in AEW, which is likely why I love Anarchy in the Arena matches so much.

I also wasn't a huge fan of commentary on this one. While I love "Good Ol' JR" Jim Ross, his work in AEW hasn't been the best, in my humble opinion, especially when AEW pulls out unique match types like this one. Before the match even begins, he noted how he wasn't a fan of the concept, and he also had a strange line about Brian Cage, who absolutely killed it in the match. He said something about nobody being able to follow Cage closely enough or something, which I thought was a bit strange, but that could be just the fact we're now so far in the future.

This match was fine when everyone who needed to be in the ring was there and nobody was left hanging on the outside. The match was around 22 minutes, and it picked up for me in the last quarter, possibly the last half, I'd say. I thought the Lucha Brothers and Komander were highlights here, in addition to Cage, as well as Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland facing off as two of the last competitors in the match, especially with their history. Cassidy and Strickland as the last two duking it out were also great. However, in a show without much to hate, the entire concept of the 21-Man Battle Royal was a bit too goofy for me.

Written by Daisy Ruth