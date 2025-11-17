Cody Rhodes Comments On John Cena's WWE Heel Run, Says Babyfaces Are Back

John Cena's shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 was meant to set up a massive twist amidst his farewell tour, but the decision was eventually reversed due to fans not going along with his heel persona and the booking around the angle. Today, his brief run as a heel is often criticized, but the man on the receiving end of his post-heel turn beatdown – Cody Rhodes – has an interesting opinion on the run.

"We're at this point now, where the longer that it goes for me, the less I am able to turn to this nefarious, demon, bad guy," Rhodes noted during an interview on "ALL THE SMOKE." "We actually saw this with John Cena recently. I admired him taking the challenge and loved him going for the idea of being a bad guy in the end, but you've got decades of equity built with [the audience]." Rhodes added that fans might not have agreed with Cena, but were ultimately loyal to him regardless.

"Today it's easier to be a heel, I suppose," Rhodes added, recalling how traditional heels needed to read the crowd and lead matches. "Whereas in 2025, now, and in the last five years or so? Babyfaces were essentially an endangered species." Rhodes noted that being a babyface hasn't been cool since the 80s, but opined that being a babyface today is about being authentic instead of heroic. "When they see me, they are 100% sure that is authentically who I am."