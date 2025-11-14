Nikki Bella Teases Explanation For Heel Turn On Next WWE Raw

Since returning to WWE earlier this year, Nikki Bella has played a grateful veteran that's eager to share the ring with the current generation of in-ring talents. On Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," that changed as the WWE Hall of Famer blindsided WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer with her own title belt, then revealed her new dark attire. Following this, Nikki plans to address the WWE Universe on next week's show, emanating from New York City's Madison Square Garden.

"It doesn't always pay to be the nice girl," Nikki said on "The Nikki & Brie Show." "... So that's why I'm not gonna really say anything here because I'm gonna wait for a live mic. It should be in front of that MSG crowd. I'll explain myself because I got a lot I want to say, and there's no better crowd to do it in front of than MSG."

Along the journey to Nikki's heel turn, WWE broadcaster Big E has cited Nikki and the former "Total Divas" television show in which she starred as impactful things in the professional wrestling business. According to Nikki, his praise and the effects of it aren't lost on her.

"It's not like I come on here and always say, 'Oh, when I had two days free where I didn't have my son, I flew to Orlando just to get in the ring for five hours to fly straight back.' I don't talk about all that stuff all the time, but the people that know, know," Nikki said. "I truly love this business. I want to give it my all. I really loved what Big E said because, yeah, I don't need to just sit around, and always put people over. I know what I can do now. I know what my worth is, and you're going to start to hear it a lot more."

Nikki is a two-time WWE Divas Champion, with her second run being the longest of any and all Divas Championship reigns.

