WWE Star Omos Shares What He Learned Working Alongside AJ Styles

In the present day, AJ Styles reigns as a WWE World Tag Team Champion alongside Dragon Lee. Back in 2021, he did the same with Omos, though with the previously named WWE Raw Tag Team Championships. During a recent episode of "Muscle Memory," Omos reflected on his in-ring partnership with Styles.

"I think that was from [WWE] creative that it came down," Omos said when asked about their origins as a team. "I remember getting the call that I was going to be paired with AJ and I was so elated because it's time to be on TV and I'm going to be his hitter. I think I wore a turtleneck and my blue suit. That's how I came on the first show. It was an awesome experience. I had a blast with AJ. It was fun and I also learned a ton from him."

Regarding what he specifically picked up from Styles, Omos pointed toward "The Phenomenal One's" physicality. "AJ's physicality, he has a way that he approaches wrestling where he wants to make everything that he does look a little bit gritty and that gives him the little bit of edge that he needs to help with his character when he's performing," he said.

Omos and Styles captured the Raw Tag Team Championships by defeating The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at WWE WrestleMania 37. During their respective reign, Omos and Styles successfully defended the titles against The Viking Raiders, Elias and Jaxson Ryker, and The New Day before losing them to RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) at WWE SummerSlam.

