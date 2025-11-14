Kofi Kingston Identifies The 'Most Valuable Asset' A WWE Wrestler Can Have

WWE's Kofi Kingston has discussed the importance of being able to adapt to new ideas to succeed.

Kingston recently appeared on "Keepin' it 100," where former WCW star Konnan discussed The New Day's initial few months as a group, where they transformed from a gospel-themed gimmick to later becoming what they were famous for. The former WWE Champion explained that WWE stars need to be able to change things up and adapt to different situations.

"It's like, you know, a lot of times I what I found is the most valuable asset you can have as a WWE superstar is the ability to adjust because you have no idea what is going to be given to you. You have no idea when you're going to pop off. You have no idea if one word that you say in your promo is going to pop off. [For example] Yeet, right? Like, Jey has been saying Yeet for years," he said. "All of a sudden, he said it out there, and then all of a sudden everybody starts saying it with them, and he's on to something."

The WWE star pointed out the mindset of the trio when they were given the gimmick and how they wanted to do something that's fun and special.

"So it's being able to like have your finger on the pulse of what's hot is the key. And then having the courage to lean all the way in, 'cause a lot of people would have been mad with the gimmick that they were given. For us, we were like, 'Okay, well, let's see what we can do with this. We're going to flip it, and we're going to make it special regardless of like what is or what it's supposed to be. We're going to make it into something that people are going to like and we're going to have fun with it.'"

Kingston stated that the key is to fully believe and commit to what you're doing to become a success and also showcase your authentic self.