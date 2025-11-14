Booker T Doesn't Think Fans Will 'Embrace' Former WWE Star Ronda Rousey Ever Again

WWE legend Booker T has wondered why Ronda Rousey is bitter, and predicted that she will no longer be welcome in the pro wrestling world.

Rousey recently made headlines when she criticized comedian, podcaster, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan, arguing that he is not an expert in mixed martial arts. Booker T, on his "Hall of Fame" show, stated that she seems bitter about various things and believes that neither MMA nor pro wrestling will be a future destination for her.

"She's already [bitter]," he said. "I don't know how she can come back from this. I don't think the wrestling world is going to embrace her ever again. I know she's in the gym training right now and that's a good thing just for her mental state, trying to get back in there and [say], 'I can still do this.' But I think the fight game has passed her by. I think the wrestling world has passed her by. But that doesn't mean the world is going to forget about Ronda Rousey. And that's the part for me that I don't understand. Why is she trying to make the world turn against her?"

Despite the criticism, Booker T believes that Rousey has to be celebrated wherever she goes, be it UFC or WWE, for her contribution to both companies.

"I think Ronda Rousey, anywhere she should show up, she should be praised," he added.

Rousey has been critical of WWE since her exit, claiming that her potential was wasted during her last run in the company, and such comments seemed to indicate that she was done with pro wrestling and WWE. However, she recently said that she could return to the ring, either in MMA or pro wrestling, sometime in the future.

