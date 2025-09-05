Ex-UFC, WWE Star Ronda Rousey Says She Might Fight Again, But Not At The White House

"Rowdy" Ronda Rousey is never one to back out of a fight. However, if provoked to come out of retirement and fight either under her old MMA trademark or for pro wrestling again, it's "never say never." But to perform in front of those big and powerful at the White House, don't expect that moment to come anytime soon. In an interview with "The Lapsed Fan," the former two-time WWE Women's World Champion gave an unrestrained reason as to why she wouldn't.

"I mean, you know, after Mike Tyson being the biggest fight of the year, you never say never. But I ain't fighting at the f**king White House," Rousey said. "I got better s**t to do."

Never one to hold her tongue on where she stands on any matter, Rousey led an illustrious yet controversial run in WWE after her sporadic appearances turned to a contracted main roster run from 2018-2023. From leaving behind her 12-2 overall career record in the UFC to trading it for what she calls "fake fights for fun," she was quite vocal on many other events that transpired within her tenure in WWE, including her thoughts on her former boss Vince McMahon, as well as her status on refusing to be tapped out by opponents. Rousey is the eighth-ever Women's Triple Crown Champion, and one of three women to ever main event a WrestleMania premium live event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Lapsed Fan" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.