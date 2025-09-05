Ronda Rousey Talks Working For '80-Year-Old F***ing Pervert' Vince McMahon In WWE
Former WWE star Ronda Rousey has criticized her former boss, Vince McMahon, and the way he ran things in WWE.
During her interview with "The Lapsed Fan," she revealed that current WWE CCO Triple H was the one who suggested she try bending the armbar submission move. She recalled using it on Becky Lynch, which seemingly impressed McMahon, who asked her to repeatedly do it even though others in WWE were confused about why she did it so many times.
"The one time I did do it, when I leaned back on it straight, was me and Becky. I think it was my heel turn or whatever, and I felt like it had much more impact then. But, Vince liked it so much, he was like, 'Armbar her again, armbar her again, armbar her again.' Nia Jax was all pissed at me afterward. She was like, 'We spent all year selling the hell out of this armbar and you just did three of 'em to Becky like it was nothing.' I'm like, 'Dude, I'm like an avatar for a f**king 80-year-old f**king pervert on the phone, alright? I have no say in this. What are we supposed to do?'"
Rousey, who has been critical of McMahon in the past, made light of that situation, but didn't have kind words to say about him and the way he operated behind the scenes in WWE.
McMahon was a roundabout di*k, says Rousey
On the podcast, Ronda Rousey was asked if Vince McMahon ever said anything that surprised or shocked her, to which the former WWE star said that McMahon was careful and wary about what he would say to her.
"No, I just kind of didn't give a fu*k. You know, he was just like a roundabout di*k. I think if he actually like said some sh*t to my face, he would have got something back, and I think he was aware of that. So it was more like sheisty, carny sh*t, which I was used to. Like, working with Dana, who's like the most straightforward person ever, and then like Vince would just say whatever he had to say to get me out of the room and then do some sheisty, corny sh*t after that. I just, it just got to where I'm like, I can't work with people that aren't straightforward. I can't," she said.
Rousey stated that McMahon would promise things that he could not deliver on, which was an example of him not being honest and straightforward.
"Like just saying, 'I need some lead up time, I need to be able to rehearse things, I need to be able to ...' whatever. And like, [McMahon would say] 'Yeah, we're going to do whatever we can.' And then the next day, exactly the fuc**ng. He will promise you the moon and then like, you know, hand you some sheets."
The former UFC star doesn't have a good opinion of McMahon, previously calling him an "evil, unethical, slimeball character."