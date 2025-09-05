Ronda Rousey Talks Working For '80-Year-Old F***ing Pervert' Vince McMahon In WWE

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey has criticized her former boss, Vince McMahon, and the way he ran things in WWE.

During her interview with "The Lapsed Fan," she revealed that current WWE CCO Triple H was the one who suggested she try bending the armbar submission move. She recalled using it on Becky Lynch, which seemingly impressed McMahon, who asked her to repeatedly do it even though others in WWE were confused about why she did it so many times.

"The one time I did do it, when I leaned back on it straight, was me and Becky. I think it was my heel turn or whatever, and I felt like it had much more impact then. But, Vince liked it so much, he was like, 'Armbar her again, armbar her again, armbar her again.' Nia Jax was all pissed at me afterward. She was like, 'We spent all year selling the hell out of this armbar and you just did three of 'em to Becky like it was nothing.' I'm like, 'Dude, I'm like an avatar for a f**king 80-year-old f**king pervert on the phone, alright? I have no say in this. What are we supposed to do?'"

Rousey, who has been critical of McMahon in the past, made light of that situation, but didn't have kind words to say about him and the way he operated behind the scenes in WWE.