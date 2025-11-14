Former WWE Champ Kofi Kingston Explains What Made The New Day Stand Apart

WWE's Kofi Kingston has highlighted what made The New Day different from other groups and characters on WWE television.

Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E formed their group in 2014, and despite initially being heels, the fans loved them, eventually turning them into babyfaces and beloved stars. Kingston recently spoke to Konnan on "Keepin' It 100" about what made the group special and so well-loved by fans.

"I think the most beautiful thing about the whole New Day story is that we didn't do it in a way that was like prototypical wrestler," began Kofi. "We're just into a lot of different things that the everyday person is into. Video games, comic books, you know, anime, kung fu movies. And I think when people would see us on TV, they saw a lot of themselves in us. I mean, we came out with unicorn horns, bright colors, pitching ice cream, pancakes, twerking, Booty-O Cereal, stuff that is like is funny — stuff that you would do with your boys, you know? For us, to be on WWE, kind of breaking the mold in a way that wasn't like, you know, stereotypical African-American guy that you would see as a wrestler."

While The New Day's uber-positive, happy gimmick became a huge success, that wasn't always how WWE had envisioned their characters. Kingston revealed that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wanted them to be preachers, even though they had pitched the idea of being a group of guys unhappy with their jobs. The trio was convinced almost immediately that McMahon's idea wouldn't work, but they were certain they would succeed regardless of what they were given because of the chemistry they shared.