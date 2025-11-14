WWE's Seth Rollins Shares Kind Words For John Cena On Good Morning Football

This past Monday, John Cena finally became a Grand Slam Champion when he dethroned Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title on "WWE Raw." Following his victory, Cena received praise from some of his closest allies, but also some of his former enemies, with wrestlers such as Cody Rhodes and The Miz congratulating him on Monday night. However, perhaps one of the more surprising names to honor Cena was currently injured WWE star Seth Rollins, who feuded with the "Never Seen 17" in the mid 2010s, but expressed his appreciation for him during a recent appearance on "Good Morning Football."

"John is a great friend, he's one of the greatest to ever do it and you can stack him against The Rock, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, any of the Mount Rushmores, John Cena is on them. He's a great human being, he's been a mentor to me," Seth explained. "John, hats off to you, a great career, a better friend, better performer, the best dude, I love you."

With Rollins and Cena often being on opposite sides of the ring from each other, "The Visionary" shared that he never had the opportunity to team with the 17-time World Champion on television, but did stand alongside him at a WWE live event in India, which he claims is one of the loudest crowds he's ever performed for.

