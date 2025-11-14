WWE's Rey Mysterio Believes Eddie Guerrero Would Be 'Beaming With Pride' At Dominik

Dominik Mysterio has quickly become one of the more prominent names in WWE, and many believe that he's a future world champion. At the same time, he represents the future of the Mysterio name despite his differences with his father, and he consistently pays homage to the late-great Eddie Guerrero.

Guerrero had many close friends in the business, including Dominik's father, Rey Mysterio. Rey recently penned a letter to his late friend in the The Player's Tribune, telling him of all the things he's missed out on recently that he would have absolutely loved, like Dominik.

"When I say you would approve of who Dom has become, Eddie – it's an understatement. You would love it," Mysterio wrote. "The wrestler he is now, it feels like a love letter to so many of the things that made YOU so special. He has the presentation down perfect: the sleazy (no offense) stache, the terrible (no offense) mullet, the ugly (no offense) jewelry and clothes."

Mysterio also compared how Dominik carries the same "s***-eating grin" as well as the ability to play off his opponents, like Guerrero often did. However, the one thing that stands out the most to Rey, which he considers a love letter to Guerrero, is that it seems that fans cheer harder for him the worse he behaves.

"As you know, it's harder to pull this off than it looks: To be a bastard (no offense) who the fans want to embrace, flaws and all ... because even at your worst, they can see something human at the center. But that's what Dom has been able to achieve," he wrote. "You were always a bad liar. And I know you're reading this, and you're beaming with pride, and your heart is very full. So is mine."