JetSpeed Reveal Plans For AEW Full Gear After Failing To Earn Tag Title Shot

While their hopes for an AEW World Tag Team Championship match were recently dashed by FTR, "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight — together known as JetSpeed — are keeping their heads held high and their eyes now locked onto a different title. In a new vlog posted to Bailey's YouTube channel, JetSpeed confirmed their plans to enter the Casino Gauntlet slated to crown the inaugural AEW National Championship at Full Gear.

"It's Dynamite, and we're just sitting on the sidelines watching. I think that's our fault," Bailey said. "We didn't rise up to the occasion. We didn't secure a tag team title shot at Full Gear. We can take that. We can own that."

Knight echoed Bailey's sentiments, noting that he too would own the four-way loss they took to FTR on "AEW Dynamite: Fright Night." Looking ahead, though, Knight promised that JetSpeed would get back on track to a winning path.

"We put it out there officially. We're going to be throwing our hat in the ring, throwing the names in the hats," Bailey said, referencing the proclamation they made on last Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision." "You'll be throwing the names in the hats and then I'll be throwing the hat in the ring. Because I can't wear hats, so it's going to have to be your hat."

Heading into Full Gear, Knight and Bailey plan to take out every other competitor, including Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin, in the Casino Gauntlet, then fight each other. Knight initially suggested that they settle the latter scenario with a game of rock-paper-scissors. Bailey shot that idea down, insisting that they wrestle each other, just like they did before aligning with each other.

