New TNA Champ Frankie Kazarian: 'Nothing Makes Me Happier Than Angry Wrestling Fans'

If 2025 didn't have enough "WTF" moments, well, then add what transpired on "TNA Impact" Thursday evening. Hosting his first and only title defense since winning the TNA World Championship at Bound For Glory last month, Mike Santana felt unfulfilled when his match with Ryan Nemeth ended in a no contest. However, mere moments after that wonky defense, "The Realest" would be blindsided by Frankie Kazarian cashing in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy, becoming the new world champion for the first time in his career, leaving Santana's reign atop the promotion's mountain short and bittersweet.

Basking in the tears of TNA fans who remain appalled by this decision, the "Heavy Metal Rebel" had some choice words to say to them in his interview with "Busted Open" the day after his surprise victory.

"Well, first of all, I love that, I welcome it. Nothing makes me happier than angry wrestling fans," the new World Champion said. "Because, guess what? I evoked emotion out of you. You're pissed off because you didn't see this coming. You're pissed off because the Joker won, and Batman didn't. That is pro wrestling at its finest."

Seeing this career-defining moment as validation after 27 years, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had to ask the veteran this pivotal question: Was it an earned moment or a deserved moment?

"Oh, I've earned it," Kazarian said confidently. "I've more than earned it. Talking about putting in your reps and putting in your time, specifically for this company. I earned this title, you know, in 2007. I earned this title, you know, in 2010. I earned this title, you know, on the road for TNA, busting my ass doing everything they asked me. Never b****ing, never complaining. Being passed over, being looked over. Pulling swords for other talent, that's where I earned this title. Last night was the icing on the cake. This title was earned in the trenches years ago."

With this new hardware strapped around his waist, Kazarian also earned two more accolades last night that will follow him for the rest of his career. He is now part of an elite cast of wrestlers in TNA who have reached the threshold of becoming a Grand Slam (sixth) and Triple Crown Champion (11th). Tonight, the new world champion – along with Nic Nemeth – will stand across the ring from what will likely be a very distraught Santana, joined by two-time TNA International Champion Steve Maclin, as the two new foes will compete in tag team action at Turning Point.

