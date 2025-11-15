Cody Rhodes Defending Undisputed WWE Title Against Vision Member On SmackDown Tonight

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be defending his title Friday night on "WWE SmackDown" against The Vision's Bronson Reed. The match was made official in a backstage segment involving the blue brand's general manager, Nick Aldis, as well as Paul Heyman.

Heyman and Reed were in Albany, New York to visit Aldis to remind him that in the WarGames contract for their match, Heyman is allowed to call upon a star from any brand to join the heel team, including "SmackDown." Aldis called security to escort the "WWE Raw" stars out of the building, but Rhodes interrupted. He told them if they weren't there to fight, they could leave, and Reed squared up to the champion and said he would fight. Heyman goaded Rhodes into putting the title on the line, and Rhodes snapped at Aldis to book the match.

The WarGames match pitting Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Jey Uso, and another opponent against Reed, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and someone else for their team, was made official by former "WWE NXT" General Manager William Regal backstage on "Raw" on Monday. It was Punk to shout to Regal to ask him to call for the match in his iconic way.