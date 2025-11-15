WWE Announces Final First Round Matches In Last Time Is Now Tournament

During "SmackDown", Nick Aldis revealed the final two first round matches of the "Last Time is Now" tournament.

Carmelo Hayes will go one-on-one with Bronson Reed. Following the announcement, Reed faced Cody Rhodes in the main event of "SmackDown". The match ended in a DQ after Bron Breakker took out Rhodes and was joined by Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre to beat down Rhodes.

Earlier in the night, The Miz lost his tournament match to Jey Uso. After Hayes was announced for the tournament, he addressed his former tag partner and said Miz may have won the battle, but they're just getting started. He then told Cathy Kelley, that if he gets a shot at Cena, he'd beat him for the title because "Melo don't miss."

The other tournament match will see Penta face off against Finn Balor. They faced each other back in April in a match that ended in a no contest. Friday night saw Zack Ryder make his return to WWE for the first time in five and half years. He was LA Knight's mystery opponent, but it would be Knight that advanced to the next round.