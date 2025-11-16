Bully Ray Takes Issue With TNA's Decision To Have Mike Santana Lose World Title

After bringing the TNA World Championship home by defeating Trick Williams at Bound For Glory one month ago, Mike Santana was shockingly defeated by Frankie Kazarian on an episode of "iMPACT!" earlier this week. Naturally, fans were in an uproar about the outcome, since Santana's win was a beautiful moment, and pro wrestling veteran Bully Ray agrees with the fans.

"Why would you take the championship off of Mike Santana one month after his big win at Bound for Glory, in Lowell, in front of the biggest house that TNA has ever had? Why? Why? Why?" Bully begged during an episode of "Busted Open Radio."

He then tried to make sense of the angle and opined that perhaps Santana could get another shot at the TNA World Championship back on "NXT" instead, so that he could retain the title in Madison Square Garden, in his hometown of New York City.

"If that's why they did what they did...I have no problem with it, because there's light at the end of the tunnel," Bully hedged. "There is payoff, and there is a bigger picture in mind for Mike Santana; that's the wishful thinking."