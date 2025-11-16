Bully Ray Takes Issue With TNA's Decision To Have Mike Santana Lose World Title
After bringing the TNA World Championship home by defeating Trick Williams at Bound For Glory one month ago, Mike Santana was shockingly defeated by Frankie Kazarian on an episode of "iMPACT!" earlier this week. Naturally, fans were in an uproar about the outcome, since Santana's win was a beautiful moment, and pro wrestling veteran Bully Ray agrees with the fans.
"Why would you take the championship off of Mike Santana one month after his big win at Bound for Glory, in Lowell, in front of the biggest house that TNA has ever had? Why? Why? Why?" Bully begged during an episode of "Busted Open Radio."
He then tried to make sense of the angle and opined that perhaps Santana could get another shot at the TNA World Championship back on "NXT" instead, so that he could retain the title in Madison Square Garden, in his hometown of New York City.
"If that's why they did what they did...I have no problem with it, because there's light at the end of the tunnel," Bully hedged. "There is payoff, and there is a bigger picture in mind for Mike Santana; that's the wishful thinking."
Bully Ray questions whether TNA Creative knows what they're doing about Mike Santana
While Bully Ray tried to make sense of TNA's booking around Mike Santana, he still couldn't reconcile his feelings towards the creative process behind the storyline and explained that he wants to personally question Tommy Dreamer about the angle. "The first person that comes to mind is Tommy. Tommy is a part of Creative, you know? There are certain things that you just cannot avoid when you have conversations like this," he admitted.
"So, if Tommy is sitting in front of me and I go, 'Tommy, why did you do what you did last night?' he goes: 'Well, blah-blah-blah' and he basically lays out the scenario that we just did? Then I go: great job, great idea, blah-blah-blah," he added, noting that if Dreamer instead tried to make excuses, he'd be sure that TNA Creative has no idea what they're doing. "If there is not a definitive follow-up for Mike Santana, which I pray to the Wrestling Gods there is, you have damaged Mike Santana."
Bully further expressed that TNA should've pulled the trigger on Santana at TNA Slammiversary, pointing out that he was the one who drew the House that night. "You didn't pull the trigger, the people stuck around until Boston –until Lowell– and you asked New Yorkers to drive to Lowell, Massachusetts, to continue supporting Mike Santana, and they did, and they got the payoff," Bully explained. "If you decide to take that championship off him, it's going to be very difficult to support that guy, no matter what happened to him."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.