WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus Explains How She Got Her Start In Pro Wrestling
Trish Stratus has always been seen as one of the standout stars of her generation, and because of the strides she made for women in pro wrestling, many of the women in the industry today have cited her as one of their inspirations, making her return in 2025 a major deal. Recently, Stratus sat down for an interview with "Pod Meets World," where she looked back at how she originally got her break in pro wrestling.
Stratus noted that back in the day in Canada, you had to make noise on the independent scene to get noticed, but her entry into wrestling was different. "I was on a television show with one of my magazine covers to promote it," she recalled. She then noted that Michael Hays had filmed an episode of "Slam Jams" where he advertised a WWE show coming to Canada, and since the people she worked with knew she loved wrestling, they introduced Hays to her. "And he says, 'Why don't you send your stuff to us?' And I was like, there was no, you know, this was 1999, there's not a flourishing women's anything except for the women who walk the men to the ring," Stratus recalled.
Trish Stratus claims she went the extra mile to get WWE's attention
Despite where she would end up someday in the pro wrestling industry, Trish Stratus never thought that she could someday end up wrestling or finding her place in the industry, and because of this, was taken aback by Michael Hayes' interest in her. "So I just thought 'Okay, yeah, I'll do that.' So, I prepared a press kit, I sent it to them, and I hear back initially," she added. This didn't deter her, however, as she packed her bags and found out where Adam "Edge" Copeland trained before joining WWE, and trained with the men.
"I said 'No-no...I want to be treated like the boys!' So, I went into this wrestling gym, basically, with all boys and I wanted to be treated like the boys, and I learnt to wrestle!" she claimed, and added that within two weeks, WWE got back to her and offered her a contract.
Stratus then admitted that winning over the audience wasn't easy, but she eventually did it. "They saw me try and...I said to myself, each week I go out, I just have to, like, improve; I have to do better than I did last week," she explained. "And they saw me do really crappy matches and pretty awful moves at times, but they stood with me and they saw the improvement and they watched me; it was like a true underdog story!"
