Bully Ray Names The AEW Performer That He Feels The Most Emotionally Invested In

WWE legend Bully Ray has lavished praise on AEW's Marina Shafir, calling her "bad-ass" for the way she portrays her character on television.

Shafir, a former MMA fighter and WWE star, has come to prominence in AEW in the Death Riders faction alongside Jon Moxley and co.. Ray pointed out on "Busted Open" about certain aspects of her character that he absolutely loves.

"There's one person there that really has me on the hook. I'm really invested in what they're going to do with this talent, and I've seen some good stuff on television. But it's also something I saw on social media that I was like, 'Wow, that's unique, that's different, I've never seen that before,' and this talent is Marina Shafir. There is something about Marina lately. Did you see the video of her doing neck rolls?" he said. "She's sitting on a weight bench with old school, like 60s or 70s headgear, and that headgear is attached to just some weights, old school plates hanging off, and she's doing neck rolls. She's moving her neck forward. She's moving her neck back. It's all gritty and dark and dirty in the gym."

What was even more impressive for Ray was that Shafir was smoking a cigarette all while doing this. He feels that Shafir has some quality that is beginning to stand out, which he senses in some of the other AEW stars as well. He thinks that it's now time for the "coach," i.e., AEW CEO Tony Khan, to put things together.

"And while she's doing all of this, she's smoking a cigarette. That screamed bad motherf**ker to me," he added. "There's something there with Marina now. So I'm starting to see glimpses of things that are there with various talents."

Since her debut in AEW in 2021, Shafir has wrestled sporadically on television, but picked up her most important win yet last week, when she won the women's Blood & Guts match for her team.