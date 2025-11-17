Je'Von Evans Explains Why WWE NXT Match Against Ilja Dragunov Is His Favorite

WWE star Je'Von Evans has had several excellent matches despite his young age, and he recently named his favorite bout, one that even surpassed his match against Randy Orton.

Evans has had a superb year on the developmental brand and is tipped to be a future star on the main roster. In a recent appearance on "The Ringer Wrestling Show," he was asked to name his favorite match of his WWE career, and he listed his clash with Ilja Dragunov as the one he is more proud of than his match with Randy Orton.

"Oh, so, of course, I could say the Randy Orton one [is my favorite]. But, honestly, I thought my favorite match was my second match on TV. It was me vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT title. I think a lot of people don't remember that," he said. "I feel like that was my first opportunity to show that I can hang with literally the big dog in NXT at that time. And we both came from the indies, so it was easy to call — I understand what he did, he understood what I do. That, for sure, is my favorite match. I feel like I can show that to anybody."

Evans debuted on television in April 2024, facing off against Scrypts and getting the better of him in his debut. A week later, he got in the ring with Ilja Dragunov, who was then the NXT Champion in a non-title match, and put on a spectacular performance, but came up short against him. Since then, Evans' star has only grown, going up against some of NXT's best — like Oba Femi and Trick Williams — and even getting to share the ring with main roster stars like Sami Zayn and Randy Orton. Evans' next opportunity to shine on a big stage will be in the "Last Time Is Now" tournament, where he will face former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER.