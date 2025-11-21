Maxxine Dupri Felt Like She Was 'Swimming Upstream' In WWE Until Making This Change

Maxxine Dupri began her WWE career in 2023, where she found herself as part of the Maximum Male Models and eventually partnered with The Alpha Academy. Being rather new to professional wrestling, Dupri wasn't given many opportunities to perform in the ring and often felt a step behind her competitors on a nightly basis. That said, over the last year Dupri has consistently put in the work to improve her in-ring ability by training at some of the top wrestling schools in the country, which she believes has completely changed her career for the better throughout 2025.

"It's been fun and I feel like I can say that for the first time, like wholeheartedly. Like I said, I was really swimming upstream just trying to survive for quite some time. And this past year I'm at the Performance Center, but I also train at Flatbacks under Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze. I also train with Natalya and TJ [Wilson] in The Dungeon," she explained on "Insight." "Sometimes when you're in this fight or flight, like you don't want to make any mistakes, even in practice, right? I'm constantly trying to prove myself. I don't want anyone to think that I'm not deserving of the spot I'm in and there's so much talent at the Performance Center. So I'm in my own head ... when I go and train with The Dungeon, I get so many tools for TV that it's unbelievable."

Dupri continued by crediting Natalya and TJ Wilson for being creative and giving towards helping her improve in The Dungeon, while also stating that she's made more progress on television because of their assistance and being booked more often.

