John Cena Shares Thoughts On Current State Of WWE During ESPN Appearance

Tonight, John Cena will make his final "WWE Raw" appearance of his career from Madison Square Garden in New York City, but before arriving with his new Intercontinental Championship and reportedly wrestling on the red brand one last time, he was featured on ESPN's "First Take" to discuss the current landscape of the Connecticut-based promotion.

While speaking with Stephen A. Smith, Cena explained that WWE has crafted one of the most talented rosters in its history, which is one of the reasons behind his decision to retire next month.

"There's never been a better time to be in the WWE, and that's from its relationships in the lens and its roster on the field. I think we have the most gifted and the biggest batch of gifted personnel in the ring. They are doing stuff right now I can never possibly think of, which is why it's time for me to walk away ... I'm 48, I still look good, I still feel good and I have my health. But man, I've been there for 23 years, operating at a very high capacity and a very high level. I really want to pave the way for the future, and I rather go now and leave the memories with the audience, like ' Man, he always gave his all,' than risk doing bad work."

Following "Raw," Cena's next appearance before his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event will be at Survivor Series on November 29, though it's yet to be confirmed if he will defend the Intercontinental Championship at the show, or be part of the Men's WarGames match. Additionally, Survivor Series will mark Cena's last WWE Premium Live Event appearance.

