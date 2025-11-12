Netflix Confirms John Cena Will Wrestle During Final WWE Raw Appearance At MSG

WWE legend John Cena's farewell tour is (unfortunately for his fans) reaching its end. With one last Premium Live Event date at Survivor Series 2025 and his final appearance at December 13's Saturday Night's Main Event, the "last time" is closer than ever. Before that, Cena is set to make his final "WWE Raw" appearance next week during the November 17 episode of the show, which Netflix has begun advertising.

Across his announced dates this year, fans have been concerned about whether they'd get to see Cena compete before his retirement. Thankfully for those in New York, according to the ad from Netflix, "The Champ" will not only have a massive farewell show on television in Madison Square Garden, but fans in attendance will get to see him in action one last time before his final two dates. After that, it remains to be seen who Cena will end up facing at SNME, as a tournament is ongoing to decide his final opponent.

Interestingly, according to a report from "Wrestling Observer Radio," the reason the brackets have been kept a secret for the aforementioned tournament is because WWE is simply trying to surprise fans and build hype in Cena's final weeks, including leaning into the fan theories that Adam "Edge" Copeland could somehow make his return to WWE to wrestle Cena one last time. However, this theory is unlikely considering that Copeland is still signed to AEW, and there's a belief that his contract has more time left than originally believed due to his multiple off periods because of injuries.