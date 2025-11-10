Report On WWE Not Revealing Full John Cena 'Last Time Is Now' Tournament Bracket

It's now been over a week since John Cena announced the "Last Time is Now" tournament to determine the opponent for his retirement match at December's Saturday Night's Main Event. But while opening round matches for the tournament were announced this past week, some of the participants are still unknown, with LA Knight's opponent currently being kept a mystery. Also a mystery is the brackets for the tournament, with WWE at this point choosing to keep those under wraps as well.

This of course begs the question why WWE would decide to be so secretive about arguably their biggest tournament of the year. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer appeared to have the answer, as he believes WWE is trying to surprise fans, something Cena himself alluded to, in order to entice more viewers to watch, and to keep fans speculating over potential big names, even though outside of WWE, getting involved.

"Well, I mean, they're trying their best to try and draw a rating, based on the idea that it's going to be Edge," Meltzer said. "That's the best they can [do]."

Fan speculation over a potential John Cena vs. Edge match has been building since September, when Cena paid tribute to his long-time rival by performing a spear in a match against Sami Zayn. That was followed by Edge, who currently wrestles as Adam Copeland in AEW, performing several of Cena's moves during he and Christian Cage's tag team match against FTR at AEW All Out. Despite that, the belief is a Cena-Edge match is not in the cards, due to Copeland's ongoing contract with AEW.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription