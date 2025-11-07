John Cena Teases Surprises In Upcoming Last Time Is Now Tournament

On the road to John Cena's last match, WWE has organized a 16-man tournament to determine who his final opponent will be. So far, the likes of Damian Priest, Rusev, Sheamus, and Shinsuke Nakamura have been confirmed for it, with their opening round matches taking place in Cena's hometown of Boston, Massachusetts on Monday's edition of "WWE Raw." Cena too will appear on "Raw," and according to him, also be a witness to some surprises in "The Last Time is Now" tournament.

"Seeing all the excitement around Monday Night #WWERaw in Boston," Cena wrote on X. "Can't wait to see the matchups and surprises [eyeballs emoji] for the Last Time is Now tournament. This is a true once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for everyone involved. See you Monday LIVE @tdgarden and on @netflix!"

Per Cena's original announcement about the tournament, wrestling fans can expect to see talents from "Raw," "WWE SmackDown," and "WWE NXT" competing in it. Names from outside of WWE are potentially on the table as well. WWE stars that appeared in the announcement video included The Miz, Carmelo Hayes, Bronson Reed, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta. Cena's rumored final opponent GUNTHER was also seen.

Cena's last match will take shape at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, which emanates from Washington, D.C on December 13. In the weeks leading up to the show, the 17-time world champion will fulfill his retirement tour dates in Boston and New York City for "Raw"; WWE Survivor Series in San Diego will mark his last premium live event appearance as in-ring competitor.