WWE Star Sheamus Reacts To His Inclusion In John Cena Last Time Is Now Tournament
John Cena's final opponent will be determined in the coming weeks, and one of the potential candidates, his former rival Sheamus, has explained why it would be significant for him to be Cena's final opponent.
On this week's "Raw Recap," Sheamus reflected on his history with John Cena, recalling how he defeated him to become world champion, emphasizing why he should be Cena's final opponent.
"I think it's very meaningful [to be considered as Cena's last opponent]. Obviously, we go back to 2009, we had that match of TLC when I shocked the world and became one of the fastest ever WWE World Heavyweight Champions by beating him and putting him through a table. And, you know, like that itself launched my career to a whole new level and put me on the map right away," said Sheamus. "And I obviously, like, I love to repay the favor for what was done for me, like the opportunity to face him, beat him. But like, I would love to like [go] full circle, give him the match he truly deserves on the way out, on his last match of his retirement year. I think that'd be incredible."
The Irish star is grateful for the experience of facing Cena, revealing that he learned a lot from wrestling him, and wants to conclude their story by facing him one last time.
"We wrestled pretty much every single night on live events, we're on the road five days a week, and it really was a baptism of fire. But yeah, I've taken two WWE titles off John, and what better way for him to send him off with the banger of all bangers. The GOAT of all GOATs goes out with a banger of all bangers."
Sheamus has put his long-term goal on pause
Sheamus stated that his ultimate goal in WWE is to win the Intercontinental Championship and become a Grand Slam Champion, but has tentatively put those plans on hold to target a match with Cena. His first opponent in the tournament will be Shinsuke Nakamura, and he confidently said that he can beat the Japanese star and progress to the next round.
"I'll go out there on Monday, and I'll prove that I am the best. I'll prove that, like nobody can touch me in that ring. I'll prove that if you wanna go, you better keep up with me," he said. "Same mentality, I'll go in, go through Shin [Nakamura], like, 'Throw everything at me, fella. I want you to throw everything at me.' I don't want any easy passes in any rounds. I want to earn every single round. And I'm looking forward to throwing forearms and everything because I am ready, I'm geared up, and I want that match. I want that match, Cena's last match at Saturday Night's Main Event."
Sheamus realizes that many people will be vying to face Cena and make a name for themselves, but he is optimistic about his chances and hopes to beat Cena once again when he meets him on December 13. Aside from the Sheamus-Nakamura match, one other match has been announced for the Cena tournament, a clash between Rusev and Damian Priest.
