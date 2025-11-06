WWE Star Sheamus Reacts To His Inclusion In John Cena Last Time Is Now Tournament

John Cena's final opponent will be determined in the coming weeks, and one of the potential candidates, his former rival Sheamus, has explained why it would be significant for him to be Cena's final opponent.

On this week's "Raw Recap," Sheamus reflected on his history with John Cena, recalling how he defeated him to become world champion, emphasizing why he should be Cena's final opponent.

"I think it's very meaningful [to be considered as Cena's last opponent]. Obviously, we go back to 2009, we had that match of TLC when I shocked the world and became one of the fastest ever WWE World Heavyweight Champions by beating him and putting him through a table. And, you know, like that itself launched my career to a whole new level and put me on the map right away," said Sheamus. "And I obviously, like, I love to repay the favor for what was done for me, like the opportunity to face him, beat him. But like, I would love to like [go] full circle, give him the match he truly deserves on the way out, on his last match of his retirement year. I think that'd be incredible."

The Irish star is grateful for the experience of facing Cena, revealing that he learned a lot from wrestling him, and wants to conclude their story by facing him one last time.

"We wrestled pretty much every single night on live events, we're on the road five days a week, and it really was a baptism of fire. But yeah, I've taken two WWE titles off John, and what better way for him to send him off with the banger of all bangers. The GOAT of all GOATs goes out with a banger of all bangers."