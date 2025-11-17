Spoiler: Solo Sikoa Reportedly Facing Returning Former World Champion On WWE Raw

The Last Time Is Now tournament comes to Manhattan, NY, and "The World's Most Famous Arena," as John Cena is set to attend his final "WWE Raw" before he retires on December 13. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder has already made a surprise return in the tournament, and it appears that he will be joined by a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The following contains spoilers for tonight's "WWE Raw," so readers should consider themselves warned.

According to Fightful Select, former world champion Dolph Ziggler, now known to TNA fans as Nic Nemeth, is set to take on the former United States Champion for the right to face Cena in his final match on December 13. Nemeth had been a longtime WWE stalwart until 2022, when he was released from the company. Since then, he's wrestled for NJPW and TNA Wrestling, where he's a former TNA World Champion. Sikoa and Ziggler will not be the only two competing in the tournament on Monday, as Gunther will face "WWE NXT" star Je'Von Evans, in a match that will mark Gunther's first time back in WWE since taking time off for a recent surgery.

Nemeth will look to not repeat the performance of Ryder, who was eliminated from the tournament by LA Knight on Friday. There is no word on when the tournament will come to a close, but it is already halfway through its first round, with the aforementioned matches on tonight's "Raw" and two matches on "SmackDown" this week.