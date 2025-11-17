GUNTHER Speaks Ahead Of WWE Raw Return, Confirming He Underwent Surgery

On tonight's episode of "WWE Raw," GUNTHER will return to in-ring action for the first time since August when he competes in the first round of John Cena's "Last Time Is Now Tournament" against "WWE NXT" star Je'Von Evans. Ahead of his return, "The Ring General" took to social media to ensure fans that he will emerge victorious in the competition and confirm that he underwent surgery for his nose during his time away from the ring.

"The Ring General is back on duty to raise the quality in WWE. I've had a bit of a break, fixed my nose and now I'm here in the beautiful Switzerland at the airport in Zurich, I'm about to head to New York City. There couldn't be better timing to come back and participate in the tournament that will determine John Cena's final opponent at the Madison Square Garden in one of my absolute favorite arenas. I'm looking forward to it, I'm back again."

GUNTHER first hurt his nose at SummerSlam when he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk, but the injury was reportedly planned ahead of time in order to write him off television so he could address a pre-existing issue. During the match, GUNTHER collided with the announce table by ringside, causing him to reveal a bloody face while clenching onto his nose.

Additionally, GUNTHER is also rumored to win the "Last Time Is Now Tournament" and face Cena in his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, which would give the former "WWE UK" star the opportunity to defeat the "Never Seen 17" for the Intercontinental Championship. Along with GUNTHER's clash with Evans on Monday, "WWE SmackDown's" Solo Sikoa will also be in first round action tonight against a mystery opponent which was selected by "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce when drawing names for the competition.