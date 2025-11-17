Former AEW Star Bobby Fish Elaborates On Past Issues With CM Punk

Former AEW stars Bobby Fish and CM Punk notoriously don't like each other, with Fish once challenging Punk to a fight following "Brawl Out." Their issues stem from a match they had back in October 2021 on "AEW Dynamite," when Fish kicked out of Punk's Go To Sleep just after the three-count, in what many perceived as a botch at the time, despite the bell ringing and Punk being declared the winner. Fish spoke about his issues with "The Second City Saint" recently on TMZ's "Inside the Ring," and said he didn't initially want to believe what people said about Punk until he could form an opinion himself.

"The story was always kind of put out there that he's a politician," Fish said. "I don't judge people on hearsay. I wait until I have an interaction with them, then that's when I start to form my opinion. And, that AEW match, and what would come after it is what my first impression was, and my interaction... with Phil Brooks was that. So, to me, he proved everything that I needed to know about him in those moments and in those interactions."

Fish then address Punk directly and explained what happened following their "Dynamite" match. Fish explained that he always had difficulties getting an audience with AEW President Tony Khan, and the incident with Punk didn't help.

"Phil, you tattled on me," he said. "Like, I get to the back and you're already in the proverbial principal's ear, Tony Khan, and then, you both not only walk away from me, but walk away from each other when I approach? Like, there's nothing man about that."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Inside the Ring" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.