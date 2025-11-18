Spoilers: John Cena Plans For Tonight's WWE Raw, Survivor Series Reportedly Revealed

John Cena is set for his final "WWE Raw" appearance of his career Monday night, and it was confirmed by Netflix, and later Cena himself on social media, that "The Last Real Champion" will be in action in the ring. A new report right before the red brand went on the air offered new details about who Cena will reportedly be facing, both on Monday and at Survivor Series: WarGames in less than two weeks.

According to Fightful Select, the "active plan" for Monday was for the new Intercontinental Champion to be in six-man tag action. The outlet reported that he will team with Sheamus and Rey Mysterio against The Judgment Day, after Cena defeated Dominik Mysterio for the IC title last week, becoming a Grand Slam Champion. The younger Mysterio was not happy that his stablemates were not at ringside to help him out against the future Hall of Famer. PWInsider Elite confirmed the six-man match would take place.

The outlet also reported that there are plans for Cena and "Dirty Dom" to go one-on-one once again, presumably at Survivor Series in San Diego, California, Dominik's hometown.