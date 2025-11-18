First World Title Match Added To WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025 Card On RAW

A week after Nikki Bella turned on Stephanie Vaquer, she will officially get a shot at the WWE Women's World Championship at Survivor Series.

On "Raw", Stephanie Vaquer was on her way to the ring for an exclusive interview with Jackie Redmond when she was blindsided by Bella, who hit her from behind before sending her into the LED screen. She grabbed her by the hair and said into her face "you know Stephanie, I didn't come back to cheer from the sidelines. And I definitely didn't come back to become your side kick. I came back to take back what's mine and that's this division." She thanked her for reminding her "who the hell I am." She vowed that "La Primera" will bow down to her.

Just two weeks ago, Bella and Vaquer teamed up against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez in a losing effort. Last week, Bella celebrated with Vaquer after she retained her title by beating Perez. Bella fought off Perez before hitting the champ in the face with her title.