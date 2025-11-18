Natalya Names TJPW Star She Hopes Will Join WWE

WWE's Natalya has spoken highly of a former opponent of hers and wishes that WWE signs her in the future.

Over the last year, Natalya has featured in promotions outside of WWE, and one of her first non-WWE opponents was TJPW star Miyu Yamashita, whom she faced earlier this year at GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII. In her recent appearance on Cody Rhodes' "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast, the former WWE Divas Champion put the spotlight on the Japanese star and is eagerly waiting to see her be a part of the WWE umbrella.

"So being able to do that low-key legend character at Bloodsport, it was like an audition. I treated it like an audition. It was trending for two days. It went viral. People loved it, and I think the girl that I wrestled, Miyu Yamashita, she's one of the best female wrestlers that's not signed by WWE, she's one of the best in the world," she said.

When Rhodes asked Natalya if Yamashita is going to join WWE, Natalya stated that he hopes it happens.

"She better [join WWE]. She's a badass, but I still whipped her ass," Natalya said while laughing.

Yamashita, who has been a part of TJPW since 2013, has won the promotion's Princess of Princess Championship four times — the most in the title's history — and is a former DDT Universal Champion and a four-time Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion. She has featured in both AEW and ROH, as well as WWE's partner promotion, TNA Wrestling.

Natalaya also revealed on the podcast that her appearance at Bloodsport triggered her desire to work against several stars across various promotions, which led her to wrestle in NWA, AAA — which is now under the WWE umbrella — WWE's junior brand, EVOLVE, as well as NXT commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion.