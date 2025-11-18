Nic Nemeth Thinks AEW Is Verging On Too Many Titles

TNA Wrestling's Nic Nemeth has strong opinions about AEW's new title and wonders if the promotion needs another championship.

Tony Khan recently announced the introduction of the National Championship, a title that harkens back 40 years to the NWA, which then aired on TBS. Nemeth explained why he isn't a fan of having too many titles and feels that the championship will only be a success if it helps build a young star.

"I don't think we needed another one. But that's fine. It's historic. There'll be something to it. Maybe it helps somebody launch a career or build somebody up," he said on "Busted Open." "There will be something special to be somebody — the inaugural first champion in 40 years or whatever, and maybe it'll be a big build to somebody and a stepping stone. I'm very into the 'less the better' because you can either make them a prop, you can make them something that escalates someone to the top, you can make it something that you're fighting your whole career for — there's all these different steps to make them big and it's really easy for us to water that down that beautiful sensation and or the moment to have like, 'Oh, I'm [a champion]' [but when] there's 14 titles and you're like, well, that's a big deal, but it's not that big a deal."

He argued that when there are fewer titles, it's more meaningful for the ones holding them, which may not be the case when there are numerous titles in a promotion. Despite his reservations, he is willing to give the new championship a chance and see what AEW does with it.