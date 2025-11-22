WWE's Ethan Page Explains Why He Feels Pressure From 'Always Hitting A Home Run'

Since Ethan Page left AEW and jumped ship to "WWE NXT," he's captured the brand's top prize, main evented several Premium Live Events, and is currently a double champion by holding the North American Title and the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles with Chelsea Green. However, that amount of success also comes with loads of pressure, and though Page is impressed with his own resume, he shared in an interview with "Good Karma Wrestling" that his life has been challenging as of late due to his recent accomplishments.

"I'm starting to feel the pressures of always hitting a home run. And, life is easier when you suck because there's just an expectation that no matter what you do will never be good enough. So I am on the other side of that where there's an expectation that everything I do is magnificent. So yeah, life's pretty tough for me right now."

Page continued by allowing the more arrogant side of his character shine during the interview, claiming that both he and his current title run should be considered among the best in WWE, regardless of what brand he's assigned to.

"I'm just number one. There's nobody better than me in the entirety of the WWE right now and I don't want people to look at the show that I'm on as a deterring factor of that. I would like to put my title run up against any champion in the whole company ... there is nobody better under contract with WWE than Ethan Page right now."

