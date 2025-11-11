Ethan Page Comments On WWE Tag Team With Chelsea Green & Main Roster Ambitions

WWE NXT North American Champion Ethan Page has discussed his partnership with Chelsea Green, how it came about, and potentially moving to the main roster with Green.

Page, during his recent appearance on "Good Karma Wrestling," praised Green before saying that the origins of the partnership stem from Green's desire to take him along with her to the main roster.

"She's fantastic. She's great," said Page. "I'm pretty sure that she's just doing everything in her power to get me to the main roster along with her. Every interview that she's ever done, she has openly stated that she's doing everything in her power to have me move up along her side. I honestly have no clue [how the partnership happened]. I welcome it. I think we have very good chemistry. Both of us are very, very colorful performers and also very dangerous in the ring, and have a dark side. And I'm hoping that the longer she hangs out with me, the worse she starts behaving and the darker things can get for Chelsea Green."

The former AEW star is interested in following his tag team partner Green to the main roster, and even teased a potential match with the retiring John Cena. He said that he has to somehow get himself into the tournament to determine Cena's last opponent, which he hopes he can do by beating everyone in his path. So far, Rusev and Sheamus have progressed to the next round, while the likes of The Miz, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Gunther, and Solo Sikoa are all set to compete in the tournament in the next few weeks.

Page and Green's partnership on NXT television began in August, and they have since gone on to win the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship. The duo will soon be defending those titles at the upcoming NXT Gold Rush show against Joe Hendry and Thea Hail, whom they've been feuding with over the last few weeks.