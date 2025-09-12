Chelsea Green Actively Pitching To Bring WWE NXT & Former AEW Star To The Main Roster

Amidst reports that certain WWE personnel would be interested in seeing "WWE NXT" star Ethan Page and "WWE SmackDown" Chelsea Green bring their fruitful partnership up to the main roster, Green herself has voiced support for seeing the idea come to fruition.

"(Page) absolutely deserves everything in wrestling that he's ever got, and now I feel like it's my job to make sure the main roster sees him as a main roster talent. I also hope that he stays with us. I think that we've learned so much from him. He's learned so much from us, and we have just made kind of the perfect unit," Green told USA TODAY.

Prior to herself and Page's first on-screen interaction on the August 5 episode of "NXT" in which she inserted herself in the midst of a verbal confrontation between Page and Tavion Heights, Green knew that Page could aid in elevating herself and her allies Piper Niven and Alba Fyre despite having only been introduced to him approximately an hour before that episode had begun airing.

Fightful Select also noted that while Green indeed "actively and often makes pitches for Page to move to the main roster" according to those close to creative in WWE, there are currently no plans in the works for Page to be moved up.

Following the initial confrontation between Green, Page, and Heights, Heights recruited the help of "WWE LFG" season one co-winner Tyra Mae Steele on the August 12 episode of "NXT", leading to a Mixed Tag Team Match on "NXT" Heatwave on August 24 between the two duos that ultimately saw Page and Green pick up the win. Heights was able to seek some retribution this past Tuesday on "NXT" when he emerged victorious against Page in a Flag Match.