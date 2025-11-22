WWE's Dominik Mysterio Reveals When He Realized He Could 'Hang With The Big Dogs'

After struggling to connect as a babyface with the WWE Universe for a couple years, Dominik Mysterio's entire career changed when he turned heel and joined the Judgment Day in 2022. Since then, the 28-year-old has become one of the company's most popular villains while accomplishing goals such as capturing the Intercontinental Championship and most recently going one-on-one with John Cena. Today, "Dirty Dom" is often praised for improving his in-ring skills as well as his character work, and during a recent appearance on "Towers of Power," he discussed when he started to feel that he could keep up with his peers.

"I think when I started getting comfortable with the Judgment Day, with Damian, Finn, and Rhea at the beginning, and then JD coming in," he explained. "We were getting along backstage, so we were getting along in-ring and we were getting along off camera, so on camera, our chemistry, it clicked, it was working. And I think that's what really helped me out and made me realize that I could hang with the big dogs."

Mysterio also shared that he was beginning to feel that WWE was putting more trust him when he was given the opportunity to work with two of the promotion's biggest stars after they returned at Survivor Series in 2023. "They just started giving me the trust to work with, you know? CM Punk was coming back. I was Punk's first match back. Randy coming back from injury, I was Randy's first match back. So stuff like that I started noticing that they really started putting the trust in me."

Mysterio stated that being booked on "WWE NXT" and live events while still working main roster shows just added to his confidence in the ring and helped him better his heel persona.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Towers of Power" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.