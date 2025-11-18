Dominik Mysterio On WWE Raw Match With John Cena: 'I Made Sure That It Was About Me'

Last week, Dominik Mysterio had the opportunity to defend the Intercontinental Championship against John Cena after sharing the ring with both him and Triple H in the opening segment of "WWE Raw." Although he lost the title, Mysterio reflected on preparing for his match against Cena during a recent interview with "Towers of Power," explaining that he was focused on making the moment about himself rather than the 17-time World Champion trying to win the Intercontinental Title before he retires next month.

"Honestly for me, it wasn't even more of like preparing. It was just making that moment about me because I knew I was going to be in there with obviously John Cena and Triple H in Boston, TD Garden, everything was perfectly in place for John Cena, and it was his night. So when I went out there, I made sure that it was about me."

Mysterio continued by touching on the negative response he received from the crowd in attendance at TD Garden, stating that being booed on a weekly basis has never phased him. "It doesn't get to me at all, because that's the thing about being booed. You got to embrace it. Some people don't like it, but as long as you're getting some noise out of people, man, that's all that matters."

On last night's episode of "Raw," Mysterio confronted Cena during his final appearance on the red brand and got himself a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series on November 29.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Towers of Power" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.