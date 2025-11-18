Natalya Hopes Former WWE IC Champ Is John Cena's Last Opponent

John Cena's retirement tour is in its final legs, and in recent weeks, he once again became "The Champ" after defeating Dominik Mysterio to capture the Intercontinental Championship, becoming WWE's latest "Grand Slam Champion" in the process. While the tournament to determine his final opponent rages on, WWE veteran Natalya believes Cena's final opponent has already been determined, in her opinion.

"The tournament is very symbolic of John; he wants to have a lot of people included, he wants talent to get opportunities, he wants people to step up," she opined during an appearance on the "Busted Open Radio" podcast, noting that everyone involved in the tournament is going to clawing their way up to get the shot, but when looking at the list of names, as incredible as they are, she believes one person already deserves the shot. "I'm seeing so many people wanting it to be Dominik [Mysterio]"

"There's something about Dom...You're the son of one of the greatest professional wrestlers who ever lived – Rey Mysterio – how do you define yourself outside of your dad being...really one of the best to ever do it?" Natalya added, noting that this would be a major opportunity for Dominik Mysterio to step outside of his father's shadow. "He does kind of have this weird little Eddie Guerrero vibe going on, where it's like he's just cool! And he's only getting better."

Despite Natalya's bid for Cena's final opponent, Dominik will already face him for the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series: War Games, in hopes of regaining his title.

