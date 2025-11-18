New WWE ID Women's Champion Crowned At Independent Event

History was made as the second ever WWE ID Women's Champion Laynie Luck officially took her throne on Monday night.

Over in Cranston, Rhode Island, six women competed in an elimination match to crown the brand new WWE ID Women's Champion after Kylie Rae relinquished it due to pregnancy in September. Heading into the show, held at Wrestling Open RI, five of the six participants were confirmed — Brittnie Brooks, Notorious Mimi, Tiara James, Airica Demia, and Shannon LeVangie. The sixth and final spot was determined in an opening six-way qualifier pitting Angelica Risk against Jordan Blade, Kaitlyn Marie, Nixi XS, Lili Ruiz, and Laynie Luck. Luck, known as "The Party Unicorn" on the independent wrestling scene, emerged victorious to cement her place in the headlining title match.

Mimi burst out of the main event gate strong by eliminating LeVangie from the crop first. Brookes followed suit shortly after by eliminating James, only to then be removed from the equation herself at the hands of Demia. Luck finished the match with back-to-back eliminations on Demia and Mimi, respectively, to solidify herself as the last woman standing and the win. With it, Luck has earned the WWE ID Women's Championship and a WWE ID contract. Rae, the inaugural champion, left the WWE ID program in October after her WWE opted not to renew her deal.

Luck is a ten-year veteran in the squared circle with notable appearances in AEW, Ring of Honor, SHIMMER, and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling. She also remains a regular fixture in the Chicago indie scene. Mimi, who placed second in the six-way, spent time under the WWE banner as Sloane Jacobs in "WWE NXT" before departing from the company in November 2022.