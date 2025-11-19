Chelsea Green & Ethan Page Escape WWE NXT Gold Rush With AAA Mixed Tag Titles

Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green and Men's North American Champion Ethan Page are still AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions after defeating Joe Hendry and Thea Hail during night one of "WWE NXT Gold Rush" on Tuesday. Page and Green became champions with a victory over Mr. Iguana and La Hiedra at AAA Alianzas on November 2, and Hail was revealed as Hendry's official tag partner for him to challenge for the mixed tag gold on the November 4 episode of "NXT."

The women started off the match until Hail took Green's hands and made her wave side-to-side, a la Hendry's theme song, and a disgusted Green broke the hold and tagged in Page. Hendry and Hail worked well together throughout the match. Hail got Page into a Kimura Lock at one point as both teams went after one another in the ring. Hail dropkicked Green into Page, and kicked off Hendry's chest to hit a big DDT to Page, as well.

Hail went to the top turnbuckle and took out Page and Alba Fyre on the outside with a Coffin Drop. Back in the ring, Page broke up a pin attempt by Hail on Green, and Hail hit him with a superkick. Fyre interfered, distracting Hail, and Green looked for the Unprettier. Hail countered into a Kimura Lock and took the champion to the mat, but a brawling Page and Hendry fell onto the women, causing Hail to break the hold. Green was then able to hit the Unprettier for the victory.