John Cena Will Choose WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Participants

At "WWE NXT" Deadline, five men and five women will compete in the same Iron Survivor Challenge match that first debuted in 2022. The manner in which the competitors will be determined, however, is changing this year.

As confirmed on tonight's "NXT" Gold Rush special, "NXT" General Manager Ava is shaking things up in 2025 and handing all the power over 17-time world champion John Cena as opposed to a group of legends.

"With the return of Deadline also comes the return of one of WWE's most innovative matches, the Iron Survivor Challenge, a multi-person 25-minute match where every single second counts. Now, in the past, legends have selected the competitors for each of the men and women's matches. But this year, I've decided that we're going to do things a little bit differently. One individual will select all the competitors for both Iron Survivor Challenges. This person will make his announcement next week on who he thinks is deserving of an opportunity to compete in this one-of-a-kind match at Deadline. This person is the greatest of all time, John Cena."

It is unclear as to whether Cena will make a physical appearance on "NXT" to make the announcement or deliver it via a pre-recorded video. Nevertheless, it will mark one of Cena's final works before he officially ends his in-ring career at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C. on December 13.

"NXT" Deadline takes place on December 6 from the Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas. The winners of the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenges will earn a future NXT and NXT Women's Championship match, respectively.