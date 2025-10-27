WWE Announces Details For NXT Deadline 2025

It was a little less than a week ago when news broke regarding the date and location for "WWE NXT's" end of the year PLE, Deadline. But while fans learned the show would be held on December 6 from San Antonio, Texas, a key detail was left out regarding just what San Antonio venue would be hosting the show. As it turns out, it's one that wrestling fans have gotten to see a lot of over the last week.

Taking to X on Monday morning, WWE officially announced Deadline, confirming it would be held in San Antonio on December 6, while also revealing the location would be the Boeing Center. The arena has become a hot spot for wrestling, having housed both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" this past week. Tickets for Deadline are scheduled to go on sale on Wednesday, while a special pre-sale will take place on Tuesday.

WWE has announced that #NXTDeadline will take place Saturday, December 6, at the Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas, marking the first WWE Premium Live Event to emanate from San Antonio since #RoyalRumble in 2023. Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, October 29, at 10am... pic.twitter.com/QZ7xfym8Fq — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 27, 2025

The news on Deadline comes just days after NXT's most recent PLE, Halloween Havoc, which shook up WWE's third brand with three title changes, including DarkState regaining the NXT Tag Team Championships from The Hardys and Tatum Paxley defeating Jacy Jayne to capture the NXT Women's Championship. Paxley and DarkState, alongside new NXT Women's North American Champion Blake Monroe, and NXT North American and NXT Champions Ethan Page and Ricky Starks, who retained their titles at Halloween Havoc, are expected to heavily factor into Deadline.

Still, the biggest matches for Deadline will likely be the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge. A concept first unveiled back at NXT Deadline 2022, the Iron Survivor matches have become a staple of the event, with the winners of the respective Iron Survivor matches earning a future NXT or NXT Women's Championship match.