DarkState Overcomes WWE NXT/TNA Union To Retain Tag Titles At Gold Rush

DarkState's Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin successfully defended their NXT Tag Team Championships during night one of "WWE NXT Gold Rush" on Tuesday, after regaining them in a Broken Rules match against the legendary Matt and Jeff Hardy at Halloween Havoc last month. Griffin and Lennox defeated the NXT-TNA pairing of Je'Von Evans and TNA X-Division Champion Je'Von Evans.

Slater and Evans immediately leveled the champions to start off the match and sent Griffin out of the ring with a double superkick. Evans flew over the top rope to take out Griffin, as well as Cutler James and Saquon Shugars, on the outside. The teams battled back and forth in a fast-paced bout, and at one point, Evans ended up bouncing from the apron to the commentary desk when he attempted to take out Griffin on the outside once more. Both he and Slater used their high-flying abilities to jump fly over the top rope to take out the entirety of DarkState. Back in the ring, Evans hit a frog splash on Griffin and looked to have the match one, but he kicked out.

The champions hit Slater with a double powerbomb and Lennox went for the pin, but Evans attempted to break up the attempt with a splash. James pulled Lennox out of the way from the outside, causing Evans to hit Slater by accident. In the end, the champions hit a Doomsday Device, with Slater on Griffin's shoulders, for the victory.