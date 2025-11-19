AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher Details Backstage Interactions With MVP

AEW star Kyle Fletcher has developed something of a mentor-mentee relationship with one of the company's more recent additions: MVP. The TNT Champion discussed their relationship while speaking to TMZ, revealing that it was sparked by Fletcher approaching MVP backstage.

"When those people are around so often, I think you'd be silly not to at least ask what they think," Fletcher said. "I think there were a couple of times where I'd come back from a match or I'd come back from a promo or whatever, and he'd just be in the vicinity, and I'd ask him nicely, 'Did you see any of it? Did you watch any of it?' And yeah, he was super cool in taking the time to dissect some things and praise some other things."

Fletcher now talks to MVP frequently, stating that the former WWE star has encouraged him to believe in himself as a star in the business. He also revealed that MVP refers to him as "Superstar" whenever they interact.

MVP isn't the only tenured wrestler that Fletcher gets feedback from, and the young performer seems eager to learn from those who came into the business before him. Fletcher has clearly earned the trust of important figures in AEW like Tony Khan, as the current TNT Champion has held the title for more than 100 days and counting.

It's been more than a year since MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin made their way to AEW, and MVP recently revealed that he'd signed a new contract with the company. The group seems to be settling in well, but MVP was plagued by rumors of strife between himself and "Speedball" Mike Bailey in recent months, which he shut down.

