MVP Reveals He's Signed New Contract With AEW, Teases New Member Of Hurt Syndicate

In September 2024, MVP made an official jump from WWE to All Elite Wrestling, with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley following him to the new company shortly after. Together, the three reunited as The Hurt Syndicate (formerly The Hurt Business) and later enjoyed a reign as the AEW Tag Team Champions. Looking ahead, MVP hopes to create more business in AEW, and thanks to a new contract, he seems poised to do just that.

"I want to say thank you to Tony Khan, because recently I signed an extension and I'll be with AEW for quite a while in my current capacity and hopefully beyond in a managerial capacity and to whatever extent, possibly behind the scenes," MVP told Adventure Gamers. "I'm very happy where I'm at right now in my career at this stage to be able to continue to contribute to the business and make money with my friends and entertain at the level that we're still able to maintain. I appreciate Tony Khan for giving me, Bobby and Shelton an opportunity to get the team back together for a final run and the future looks bright."

Regarding the collective work of The Hurt Syndicate, MVP reiterated that there are no current plans for the group to add a fourth member to its lineup. MVP, Benjamin, and Lashley are all open to doing as such in the future, however.

"I don't know what's going on and it's above my pay grade, but we'd love to have Cedric Alexander back," MVP said, referencing Alexander's previous alliance with them in WWE. "But that's above my pay grade. But if Cedric's not available, or for some reason we can't have Cedric, there are a few other guys that we've talked about amongst ourselves that we'd like to have."

According to MVP, The Hurt Syndicate's potential fourth member must emerge as an organic fit, rather than a random one, for all three of existing members. With a natural connection to them, MVP believes that member could then successfully learn and grow with him, Lashley, and Benjamin.