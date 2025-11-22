Bully Ray Identifies What Makes Brock Lesnar 'Better Than Everybody Else' In WWE

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Brock Lesnar returned at the end of the episode to align himself with The Vision, Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre for Survivor Series. Before being interrupted by Roman Reigns, Lesnar unleashed a beatdown on Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, with the 48-year-old delivering his patented German suplexes to both competitors. Lesnar would eventually be taken out by Reigns, but WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray gave credit to "The Beast" for his appearance on Monday, and explained how he continues to prove that he's better than the entire roster on "Busted Open Radio."

"I popped huge when Brock came in the ring because Punk tried to kind of stop Brock and Brock just got behind Punk and rag dolled the living piss out of him and just threw him and then he picked him up again and he took a little bit better care of him ... you can think who the hell you are in the WWE, your ego can be running rampant, you can think you're all that and a bag of chips and then Brock Lesnar stands there and does whatever the f**k he wants to you and you can do nothing. And that's what makes Brock better than everybody else in and out of the ring. Brock can manhandle you, if Brock Lesnar wants to he can expose you and tell the world in a second you're not everything that you say you are."

Bully also claimed that Lesnar aligning with Paul Heyman, who is currently "The Oracle" for The Vision, just felt right and predicted that fans will see both long-time friends together more often in 2026.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.