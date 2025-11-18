Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns Face Off On Opposing Sides Of WarGames Teams On WWE Raw

The men's WarGames teams appear to be set after the main event segment of "WWE Raw" from Madison Square Garden in New York City Monday night, and a returning Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns evened out the field for the heel and babyface teams, respectively. Following a packed night of excitement, from John Cena's final match on the red brand, to Maxxine Dupri winning the Women's Intercontinental Championship with a little help from AJ Lee, the heel team came out to end the night.

Paul Heyman started to cut a promo, flanked by the team of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre. He said he had walked a lot of teams out to WarGames, but this was the best assembly of men for the match. He didn't get too far in his promo before World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk's music hit.

Punk was followed by Jey and Jimmy Uso, who entered from the crowd, then finally by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The babyfaces surrounded the heels in the ring, and a brawl ensued. As Punk motioned for the GTS in the ring on Paul, Lesnar's music hit. Punk immediately went after "The Beast Incarnate," but Lesnar overpowered him. Lesnar and Rhodes then stared each other down. Rhodes threw a right hand, but Lesnar hit him with multiple suplexes.

Right as the copyright graphic came up on the broadcast, Reigns' music hit and he headed down the ramp while staring Lesnar down. When he got in the ring, Lesnar went for a spear, but Reigns hit him with a Superman Punch that sent him out of the ring. The brawling continues, and the NYPD came out to try and separate the men as the show went off the air.