WWE's Paul Heyman Reveals How He First Met Vince McMahon Sr. As A Teenager
Now best known as an onscreen manager in WWE, Paul Heyman has been involved in the pro wrestling industry since he was 13 years old, having held many different roles across six decades. Appearing on "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon," Heyman revealed how he first came into contact with Stephanie's grandfather, Vince McMahon Sr.
In 1980, when he was 14 years old, Heyman learned that McMahon, owner of the Capitol Wrestling Corporation, hung out at a steakhouse in New York City. Looking to get a press pass to a World Wide Wrestling Federation event at Madison Square Garden, Heyman reached out to the Capitol offices, asking to speak to McMahon. Eventually getting on the phone with the executive, Heyman bluffed, telling McMahon that they had run into each other at the steakhouse and McMahon had offered him a press pass.
"'Mr. Heyman, you're going to have to excuse me. When I go out to Ben Benson's Steakhouse, I'm inclined to have a little bit of wine on those evenings,'" Heyman said, reciting what McMahon had told him.
Heyman's ploy had worked, and McMahon instructed him on where to go to receive his press pass.
Paul Heyman picks up a recurring photography gig
Heyman picked up the press pass without a hitch, and when the day of the show arrived, he knew to stay as inconspicuous as possible, as he might get kicked out if it became obvious he was a high school student.
"As I'm walking down the locker room, Vince Sr. is with Andre [the Giant] and they're talking," Heyman continued, showing off an iconic picture he captured of the two. "I got a bunch of them. A couple of really good ones."
Once Heyman developed the photos and saw that he had some high-quality images to share, he returned to the next Madison Square Garden event and waited for his opportunity to give them to McMahon. When he did, security guards stepped forward to prevent Heyman from handing it over, until ring announcer Howard Finkel came to his aid. Finkel escorted Heyman to McMahon, giving the young photographer an opportunity to show off his photos.
After McMahon got an opportunity to look at the pictures, he was impressed. He paid Heyman $50 and told him to keep coming to MSG events and taking photographs. That was the beginning of a very long relationship between Heyman and the company that would eventually become known as WWE.
