WWE's Paul Heyman Reveals How He First Met Vince McMahon Sr. As A Teenager

Now best known as an onscreen manager in WWE, Paul Heyman has been involved in the pro wrestling industry since he was 13 years old, having held many different roles across six decades. Appearing on "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon," Heyman revealed how he first came into contact with Stephanie's grandfather, Vince McMahon Sr.

In 1980, when he was 14 years old, Heyman learned that McMahon, owner of the Capitol Wrestling Corporation, hung out at a steakhouse in New York City. Looking to get a press pass to a World Wide Wrestling Federation event at Madison Square Garden, Heyman reached out to the Capitol offices, asking to speak to McMahon. Eventually getting on the phone with the executive, Heyman bluffed, telling McMahon that they had run into each other at the steakhouse and McMahon had offered him a press pass.

"'Mr. Heyman, you're going to have to excuse me. When I go out to Ben Benson's Steakhouse, I'm inclined to have a little bit of wine on those evenings,'" Heyman said, reciting what McMahon had told him.

Heyman's ploy had worked, and McMahon instructed him on where to go to receive his press pass.