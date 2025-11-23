WWE's Rusev Teases Future Political Career In Home Country Bulgaria

One "WWE Raw" star could be set to follow in the footsteps of Jesse "The Body" Ventura when it comes to a political career outside of the ring. Former United States Champion Rusev, who returned to WWE, following his AEW departure after a nearly five-year long run as Miro, in April, recently joked that will be a mayor in his home country of Bulgaria. Rusev was the first guest on his wife's, the former Lana in WWE, CJ Perry's podcast, "Identity Crisis." The red brand star didn't seem to be in an identity crisis, however, when he brought up a potential political career while promoting his social media at the end of the show.

"I'll be mayor one day," Rusev said. "Follow my political career, please. In Bulgaria. When the time is right... It's not going to be for awhile, I've got a WWE contract."

Rusev, whose real name is Miroslav Barnyashev, is originally from Plovdiv, the second largest city in the People's Republic of Bulgaria. The current mayor is Kostadin Dimitrov. Rusev moved to the United States in the mid-2000s with the dream of becoming a professional wrestler, and lived in Virginia before moving to California to train at Knokx Pro Wrestling.

Before he acts on his political ambitions, and in addition to the fact he has a full contract, Rusev must finish competing in the "Last Time is Now" tournament for a shot to face John Cena in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event. He advanced after defeating Damian Priest in the opening round of the tournament on the November 10 episode of "Raw."

